Open Symbols

OpenSymbols is a collection of open-licensed picture symbols that can be used for augmentative communication. The collection pulls from multiple sources and currently includes access to more than 50,000 symbols and icons!

Use the search box to search for communication symbols from:

OpenSymbols exists as part of the OpenAAC Initiative to lower the barriers for AAC adoption and to make it easier for teams to create AAC resources and activities without needing to pay for proprietary symbol libraries.

If you are interested in using OpenSymbols in your project, please reach out to us! We have a documented Open API you can use to search and embed symbols in your apps or tools.